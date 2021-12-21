DSF 2021: Deals you can't miss out on

The fire and evacuation drill at Burj Khalifa was part of Dubai Civil Defence's preparations for New Year celebrations
The Dubai Shopping Festival is back with entertainment, prizes and once-in-a-lifetime deals, the perfect festival for shoppers and everyone. Here’s the guide to ensure that you don’t miss out on any offers or opportunities.
Jumbo
As one of the key sponsors of the Dubai Shopping Festival, there’s no doubt that Jumbo Electronics would be providing great deals for electronic devices. The discounts go up to 45 per cent on select items, which would make this year’s shopping experience unique for all tech-lovers.
Location: Multiple locations across Dubai
DSF Daily Surprises
Along with entertainment and various deals, the Dubai Shopping Festival would be surprising everyone daily with its DSF limited-time daily surprises across different selected locations for 31 days starting from December 27. With up to 90 per cent off on brands, these daily surprises are not to be missed.
Location: Multiple locations across Dubai
Al Seef Market
The true spirit of the Dubai Shopping Festival experience is in the markets of Dubai. Al Seef Market will be providing shoppers with themed weeks like Coffee Week, which exhibits and provides deals for different types of coffee, making it the perfect opportunity for lovers of brew.
Location: Al Seef St., Dubai
Dubai Mall
Enjoy this year’s shopping festival on the grounds of the world’s largest mall. As the Dubai Shopping Festival’s strategic partner, The Dubai Mall and 1,200 retailers will provide discounts and a chance to win prizes. Experience complimentary styling sessions, discounts on food bills, special gift packs and a lot more.
Location: Downtown Dubai, Dubai
Amber Millionaire Weekend
Amber Loyalty Members will have a real treat during the Dubai Shopping Festival. When shopping at your Amber participating store, the members are given a chance to win 1 million Amber points, which is equivalent to Dh10,000. On top of that, Amber members would also get double bonus points on purchase and would receive exclusive offers at luxury retail stores.
Location: Multiple locations across Dubai
Etisalat market OTB
One of the flagship shopping destinations, Etisalat Market OTB would be the perfect place for shoppers and fans of Asian pop culture. Explore the various deals of Korea and Japan’s finest beauty and fashion brands, and relish delicious treats and exciting entertainment during this shopping season. Also, make sure you don’t miss BTS day!
Location: Downtown, Dubai
