Dubai reveals all the discounts, sales, shopping festivals, fireworks and drone shows in store for 2022

The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15

Dubai is among the best places on earth to bag some great deals. And with 2021 ending in just about a month, authorities have revealed all the festivals you can look forward to in 2022.

But wait, 2021 is not over yet, and the retail calendar for next year begins in just over two weeks! The iconic Dubai Shopping Festival will kickstart the calendar from December 15, 2021.

The Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment’s (DFRE) 2022 retail calendar will feature the following festivals and events:

Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15, 2021, to January 29, 2022

One of the biggest and longest running shopping festivals in the world, Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) will return with events, concerts, drone shows, firework displays, brand collaborations, mega raffles and promotions.

Chinese New Year: January 30 to February 12

Catering to Chinese visitors and residents alike, this event will include entertainment, events, fireworks, cultural activities and mall promotions focused around the holiday and Year of the Tiger.

Dubai Food Festival: March 3 to 19

The city’s annual culinary celebration promises to serve something to suit every palate with international flavours and gastronomic dining experiences every day.

Ramadan in Dubai & Eid Al Fitr in Dubai: April 2 to May 7

Mark the Holy Month of Ramadan and festivities of Eid Al Fitr with a social, cultural and spiritual celebration, including family events and retail offers.

3-Day Super Sale: May 2022

Brands and retail stores will offer savings up to 90 per cent over three days at malls and shopping venues across Dubai.

Dubai Summer Surprises: June 30 to September 3

The long-running summer spectacle will feature exciting events, offers and promotions, family entertainment, exclusive deals and mega raffles with shoppers able to win a host of great prizes.

Eid Al Adha in Dubai: July 10 to 16

Eid Al Adha highlights authentic Emirati traditions and customs, with events and promotions marking the special occasion.

Dubai Home Festival: September 15 to October 1: See the latest work from interior designers and innovators and take advantage of exciting promotions to help furnish or re-decorate the home.

Diwali in Dubai: October 13 to October 27

Dubai’s Indian and international expat communities will come together to celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’ with a huge array of events, promotions, and offers as well as stunning firework displays, live shows and great food.

3-Day Super Sale: November 2022

Big brands and homegrown retailers will reduce prices up to 90 per cent for three days.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Boosting Dubai’s retail offerings

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said 2022 would be a “great opportunity to further strengthen our position as a retail destination globally”. “Working in partnership with both homegrown and global retailers and the malls across the city, we are creating experiences that complement e-commerce and enhance the physical retail offering to drive footfall into malls and stores.

“With a blend of events, entertainment and promotions, our aim is to drive sustainable growth across the retail sector and position Dubai as a great place to live in, work and visit.”