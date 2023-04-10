Dubai: No pedestrian accidents at sites with smart signals; 10 more to be installed

The sensor-reliant system detects those who require more time to cross, like elderly residents, people of determination, and individuals with luggage or pushchairs

Published: Mon 10 Apr 2023

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has started the second phase of its ‘smart pedestrian signals’ project. It has now incorporated 10 new sites, which will increase the total number of smart pedestrian signals to 28 by 2024.

A top official said the system has improved pedestrian safety, with no related accidents at the sites where these signals were installed in the first phase.

“The … technology is operated by a system reliant on sensors connected to a ground optical system synchronised with the signal’s light operation. It perceives the pedestrian movement on the pavement (before crossing the street) and on the pedestrian crossing (while crossing).

This significantly enhances pedestrian safety while also boosting the efficiency of traffic light operations and ensures better management of signal timing,” said Mohammed Al Ali, director of Intelligent Traffic Management Department, Traffic and Roads Agency, RTA.

The system detects those who require more time to cross, like elderly residents, people of determination, and individuals with luggage or pushchairs. “It also improved the vehicle flow by eliminating the pedestrian mode in case no pedestrians are detected, thus offering more time to motorists,” said Al Ali.

The sites for installing smart pedestrian signals are selected based on the proximity of crossings to each other, the rate of pedestrian incidents at the signal, the street classification (speed limit, number of lanes in each direction), distance to footbridges, and the road design.

