Dubai Municipality charts the future of the city

Civic body performs 60% of the city’s services across 14 key missions

Dawoud Al Hajri speaks at the WGS on Wednesday. - Supplied photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 5:04 PM

Dubai Municipality (DM) started in a small room with three employees and has now transformed into an entity that runs 60 per cent of the city’s services. These figures came as part of a speech by the chief of the civic body.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of DM, was talking at a session titled Future Cities: A City without boundaries on the final day of the World Government Summit (WGS), which was held in Dubai.

Quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, Al Hajiri said that a positive leader can close his eyes and imagine the future. “He sees the city he wants to achieve and envisions future accomplishments in all their beauty and detail, and can feel the outcome,” he said, while pointing out that Dubai is a city that has no boundaries on its aspirations.

He also elaborated how the Dubai Municipality, established in 1954, has been supporting the city by performing 60 per cent of the city’s services across 14 key missions. Saying that the future is closer than we can imagine, Al Hajiri listed the five megatrends that Dubai is focusing on :

Technological acceleration

“With the acceleration in technology, two-thirds of the population has started using internet, artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the Internet of Things (IoT),” he said. He said Dubai has been constantly using technology, like Dubai’s digital twin city and the metaverse to enhance human happiness and welfare.

Future of Global Food Security

According to Al Hajiri, 828 million people suffer from hunger globally. He said food security has been a priority for the government and they have been focusing on food technologies to secure alternate food supplies.

“In order to support the future of food security, Dubai has started to rely on urban agriculture methods like vertical farming,” he said. According to him, these methods ensure the safe future for food security.

Al Hajiri also shed light on the restoration of environmental ecosystems and its effect on quality of life. - Supplied photo

Construction industry

Al Hajri then spoke about the future of the construction industry, asserting that increasing efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions were the aim of both governments and private sector companies. He spoke about how the city became home to the first 3-D printed building. “We used locally made concrete material,” he said. “We aim for Dubai to become the global hub for 3D printing technologies.”

Energy production

Demand for energy production is rising each day and it will be one of the key areas that will shape the cities of the future. “It is anticipated that by the year 2050, the average home’s electricity usage will rise by about 75 per cent, necessitating the use of more environmentally-friendly and sustainable alternatives in order to meet demands,” he said, stating that with 2023 being announced as the Year of Sustainability by the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and COP28 being hosted in Dubai this year, sustainability lies at the heart of the city’s priorities.

Environmental ecosystems

Al Hajiri also shed light on the restoration of environmental ecosystems and its effect on quality of life, and its role in creating the ideal environment for the production of food and water required by the growing population. He also spoke about how coordinated actions on a global scale are the primary means of reducing the degradation of the environmental ecosystem.

Al Hajiri concluded by saying that Dubai believes in the future and is poised to become an incubator of civilization. “Welfare is not just building cities,” he said. “It is about offering good quality of life in cities. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has built this city on the on the basis on people’s happiness and that is what we will continue doing.”

After his speech, a video that showed the transformation of Dubai over the years was played.