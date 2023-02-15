'Happy, excited, shocked': 14-year-old chef meets Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan at Dubai summit

She is passionate about introducing Emirati cuisine to the world and creating her own unique fusion dishes

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 1:40 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 1:43 PM

"I was happy, excited, shocked — all the emotions in one person!"

Aysha Al Obeidli, 14, the youngest Emirati chef at World Government Summit talks to Khaleej Times about meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

At this young age, she has already won many awards including the first prize in the Arabic version of the cooking program Chopped in 2021. She is passionate about introducing the Emirati cuisine to the world and creating her own unique fusion dishes.

She is inspired by Italian chef Massimo Bottura from the city of Modena and says that one day she hopes to learn with him. Her big dream is to one day open her own Michelin star chain of restaurants and her very own cooking institute.

