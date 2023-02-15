'Happy, excited, shocked': 14-year-old chef meets Sheikh Mohammed, Hamdan at Dubai summit

UAE minister tells World Government Summit that technology is not the answer to all the problems faced by the education sector
"I was happy, excited, shocked — all the emotions in one person!"
Aysha Al Obeidli, 14, the youngest Emirati chef at World Government Summit talks to Khaleej Times about meeting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.
At this young age, she has already won many awards including the first prize in the Arabic version of the cooking program Chopped in 2021. She is passionate about introducing the Emirati cuisine to the world and creating her own unique fusion dishes.
She is inspired by Italian chef Massimo Bottura from the city of Modena and says that one day she hopes to learn with him. Her big dream is to one day open her own Michelin star chain of restaurants and her very own cooking institute.
ALSO READ:
UAE minister tells World Government Summit that technology is not the answer to all the problems faced by the education sector
At the World Government Summit, Sheikh Saud says Ras Al Khaimah witnessed the largest number of visitors in 2022
Dr Tedros says the UAE is playing a vital role with flights, medical supplies and surgical trauma kits
The actor lauded the emirate's incredible advances in tourism, praising the power of the city's spellbinding narrative
During the World Government Summit in Dubai, Dr David Moinina Sengeh said that investment in education is the best gift children could get
A new index aims to ensure the emirate is one of the most prepared cities to overcome challenges and leverage future opportunities
The 40,000-square metre facility has 15 doctors of different specialisations, as well as 60 nurses and technical assistants
Cash and other precious items carried by travellers under 18, including children and adolescents, shall be added to the set limit of their parents