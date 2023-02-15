'My kids are programmed by YouTube': Musk reveals why children should have less screen time during talk at Dubai summit

Despite running three companies, the billionaire and business celebrity admits he still targets to sleep 6 hours a day

AP file photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:48 AM

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX, has admitted that he regrets not limiting social media for his children.

“I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids and that might have been mistake,” he told Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs of the UAE, on day 3 of the World Government Summit (WGS).

“They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than in the past and watch what they are watching.”

Musk, who was joining the session virtually spoke about a wide range of topics including his vision for an everything app called x.com, hiring a CEO for Twitter, how many hours he sleeps a night, and the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI, he said, is something "we should be concerned about".

“We have to be attentive to the safety of AI. ChatGPT has illustrated how advanced AI has become. It has been advanced for a while but It just didnt have a user interface that was accessible to people.“

Musk added that just like nuclear energy, AI had great prospect but also had great danger. “We should have some regulation on it,” he said. “With AI if something goes wrong, the reaction might be too slow from a regulatory stand point.”

He also said that despite his busy schedule running 3 companies, he sleeps for six hours a day.

“If I don’t sleep 6 hours, I may be awake longer but I get less done,” he said, while admitting he would like to a work a little less.

