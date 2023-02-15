WGS 2023 in Dubai: Elon Musk announces Twitter will hire new CEO by end of year

He rocked Twitterverse in October 2022 as he took the position of 'chief twit' after a tumultuous takeover saga

Reuters file photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 9:40 AM Last updated: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:13 AM

Elon Musk on Wednesday said Twitter will have a new CEO by the end of the year.

Musk — who is currently the CEO of the social media company, as well as Tesla and Space X — was speaking at a virtual session on day 3 of the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

Besides revealing details about hiring the Twitter CEO, Musk spoke about a wide range of topics including his vision for an everything app called x.com; social media limits for kids; how many hours he sleeps a night; and the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk revealed more details about the social media platform's plan to "get someone else to run the company".

After saying that he took over Twitter because he felt that there was too much censorship, he said it would take some time to make sure the company was stable. “I think I need to stabilise the organisation, make sure it’s in a financially healthy place,” he said, adding that he would look for a new CEO to run Twitter towards the end of the year.

He also said that his purchase of Twitter was part of his vision for an everything app which he called x.com. “It will be an everything app and have payments, financial service, information flow, secure communication and basically anything digital,” he said. “It will be as useful as possible and as entertaining as possible. Twitter is an accelerant to that maximally useful app.”

On social media for kids

Musk has admitted that he regrets not limiting social media for his children.

“I have not tried to restrict social media for my kids and that might have been mistake,” he told Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE's Minister of Cabinet Affairs, during the summit.

“They have been programmed by Reddit and YouTube. I would limit social media a bit more than the past and watch what they are watching.”

AI threat

He also warned about the potential dangers of AI, comparing it to nuclear energy. “AI is something we should be concerned about,” he said. “We have to be attentive to the safety of AI.

ChatGPT has illustrated how advanced AI has become. It has been advanced for a while but It just didnt have a user interface that was accessible to people.“

He added that just like nuclear energy, AI had great prospect but also had great danger. “We should have some regulation on it,” he said. “With AI if something goes wrong, the reaction might be too slow from a regulatory stand point.”

Musk also said that despite his busy schedule running 3 companies, he sleeps for six hours a day. “If I don’t sleep 6 hours, I may be awake longer but I get less done,” he said, while admitting he would like to a work a little less.

ALSO READ: