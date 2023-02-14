'May Allah bless you': Turkey president thanks world for sending aid 'despite meagre resources'

In a video message to World Government Summit, Erdogan says the disaster demonstrated the significance of international solidarity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks to the media during his visit to the hard-hit southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir. — AFP

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 10:12 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 10:14 PM

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has conveyed his gratitude to the UAE and world governments for the aid and support extended to the earthquake-hit country.

Turkey has received support and condolence messages from more than 100 countries, particularly the UAE, he said in a pre-recorded video message to World Government Summit 2023 attendees in Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was present when the message was played.

Erdoğan highlighted that the disaster “demonstrated the significance of international solidarity” in a world where humanity faces immense challenges.

"Today, hundreds of millions of friends and brothers from Africa to Asia, the United States to the Balkans, and Europe to the Gulf region are extending their helping hands to us,” said the Turkish President, who cancelled his planned visit to Dubai to participate in the World Government Summit, after his country was struck by two devastating earthquakes.

“I would like to say 'May Allah bless you' to all my brothers and sisters who, despite their meagre resources, have sent everything they have to our country.”

Cooperation with the Gulf

Erdogan stressed that “global governance and close cooperation will determine the future of our world” as humanity navigates global challenges including natural disasters induced by climate change, as well as rising inflation, supply chain disruption, food and energy insecurities and supply chain fragmentation.

He highlighted Turkey's efforts to establish closer ties with the Gulf region in the fields of technology, space programmes, and renewable energy. “We also place a premium on the development of land and rail transportation infrastructure that will connect the Gulf region to Europe and Asia via Turkey.”

Gulf countries and Turkey form the central axis for "our region’s security, stability, prosperity, and economic integration".

“As Turkey, we always say that our own stability and security are inextricably linked to the stability and security of the Gulf region.”

Erdoğan praised WGS’s role as a platform that seeks solutions to bring peace and justice in the world.