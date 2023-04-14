Dubai: Fire breaks out in Umm Ramool area

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the site of the blaze

By Web Desk Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:24 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 6:37 PM

A fire broke out in Dubai, on Friday evening, according to eyewitnesses who took to Twitter to report the blaze.

Dark plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the site of the fire in the Umm Ramool.

Videos posted on Twitter by residents, show smoke rising from the site at a distance as vehicles make their way towards Dubai Festival City and Al Rashidiya and Sharjah via Al Garhoud Road.

According to reports, the fire reportedly took place at 4.55pm on Friday.

