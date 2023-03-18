Dubai: Massive fire reported in Ras Al Khor area

World Sleep Day highlights the benefits of proper rest at night
A massive blaze erupted in Dubai's Ras Al Khor area on Saturday afternoon, Khaleej Times has learnt.
In a photo and video shared with KT, a huge black smoke is seen billowing out from an area near the popular Ras Al Khor wetlands.
At 6pm, readers say they can still see the smoke going up.
Here's a video shared by a reader:
More to follow
