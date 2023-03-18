Dubai: Massive fire reported in Ras Al Khor area

At 6pm, residents say they can still see thick black smoke in the vicinity

KT reader

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 6:07 PM Last updated: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 6:43 PM

A massive blaze erupted in Dubai's Ras Al Khor area on Saturday afternoon, Khaleej Times has learnt.

In a photo and video shared with KT, a huge black smoke is seen billowing out from an area near the popular Ras Al Khor wetlands.

At 6pm, readers say they can still see the smoke going up.

Here's a video shared by a reader:

More to follow

ALSO READ: