Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Al Quoz industrial area warehouse

Civil Defence services and police vehicles rush to the area of the blaze

By Web Desk Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 9:16 PM Last updated: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 9:33 PM

A large fire burned and plumes of black smoke could be seen in the air on Wednesday evening as a massive blaze broke out in a warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial area in Dubai.

Civil Defence services and the police department sprung into action immediately, as fire engines with sirens blaring were spotted rushing to the spot.

The dark grey plumes could be seen from a long distance.

More details to follow