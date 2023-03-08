Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Al Quoz industrial area warehouse

The two men, Hamad bin Sougat and Juma Al Majid, are both well-respected Emiratis who have made their mark in entrepreneurship
A large fire burned and plumes of black smoke could be seen in the air on Wednesday evening as a massive blaze broke out in a warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial area in Dubai.
Civil Defence services and the police department sprung into action immediately, as fire engines with sirens blaring were spotted rushing to the spot.
The dark grey plumes could be seen from a long distance.
By law, companies are required to register Emirati employees with the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA), and contribute on their behalf
Fatima and her mother prepared breakfast for the police and Civil Defence daily as the team worked to rehabilitate the residents back to the tower
Deira Old Souk, set up to usher in the holy month, is open from 10am to 9pm and will run until March 15
The UAE's Presidential directive currently ensures that Emirati women must occupy 50 per cent of the Federal National Council’s (Parliament) seats
The cutting-edge vehicle is fitted with facial recognition cameras and sensors that can detect speed, sudden swerving, wanted vehicles, and even people
New government regulation mandates country's gold retailers to adhere to April 1 deadline
According to the Federal Tax Authority website, it takes about 45 minutes to submit an application