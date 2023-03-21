Dubai: Man fined Dh5,000 for filing false report against three others in retaliation for financial disputes

Authorities grew suspicious after noticing clear gaps in the accused's statements

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 8:44 AM

An Asian man has been convicted for fabricating a scenario about being kidnapped by three people of the same nationality, claiming they placed him in the trunk of a car, assaulted him, and stole Dh12,000 from him by force.

However, his story did not manage to deceive the Dubai Police. Authorities uncovered the truth of what had actually happened, and a “false communication” report was issued for the accused. He was referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court, which fined him Dh5,000. Investigations revealed the accused fabricated the story to take revenge on the accused.

According to police records, the accused had come to the Al Khawaneej Police Station to report that he had been robbed under duress in the Warsan area on Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Street.

In his report, he claimed that he was standing in front of his truck when he was suddenly attacked by three people. The assailants, according to him, put him in the back trunk of a saloon vehicle, took him to an apartment in an unknown location, assaulted him, and seized Dh12,000 from him.

Police officers noticed clear gaps in the accused's statements, so they conducted the necessary investigations, and decided to confront him with their suspicious. Cornered, the accused admitted that he had fabricated the story, revealing it was due to financial disputes with the three people in question.

