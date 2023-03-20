Dubai: Woman fined Dh5,000 for use, possession of narcotics

The accused admitted her crime during investigations, but then denied it before the court

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 8:54 AM

The Dubai Misdemeanor Court has fined a 22-year old Asian woman Dh5,000 after she was found guilty of using psychotropic substances.

According to police records, Dubai Police's Anti Narcotics Department received information about a 22-year-old woman possessing a quantity of drugs.

After she was arrested and taken to the General Department of Criminal Evidence to provide a sample, examination found that she was under the influence of drugs.

The accused admitted her crime in the Public Prosecution investigations, then denied it before the court, but was eventually found guilty and fined Dh5,000.

