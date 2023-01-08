Dubai: Indian expat finds Dh135,000 cash in a public place, hands it over to police

The gift to libraries of the Department of Culture and Tourism aims to strengthen cultural ties between Abu Dhabi and Singapore
The Dubai Police have honoured an Indian expat for handing over Dh134,930 cash he found in a public place. Upendra Nath Chaturvedi handed over the amount to Al Raffa Police Station.
Colonel Omar Mohammed bin Hammad, director of Al Raffa Police Station, praised Chaturvedi for his honesty. The officer also awarded the Indian resident with a certificate of appreciation.
Chaturvedi thanked the Dubai Police for honouring him and highlighted how it gave him “great pride and joy”.
Authorities routinely honour honest residents who hand over lost cash or valuables. There have been several instances last year.
In July 2022, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) honoured Nancy Orgo from the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) after she handed over a bag containing Dh1 million left behind in her cab by a passenger.
In June, Indian expat Tariq Mahmood Khalid Mahmood found Dh1 million in cash in the elevator of his building and turned it over to the police.
