Dubai: Hospital condemns leak of doctor's letter seeking repatriation of detained influencer Andrew Tate

The controversial former kickboxer is facing allegations of human trafficking and rape in Romania

Andrew Tate at the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, last January 10. — AP

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 3:09 PM Last updated: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 3:30 PM

The King’s College Hospital London–Dubai has backed its doctor who has written a letter seeking the urgent repatriation of divisive Internet personality Andrew Tate to the UAE on medical grounds.

The controversial former kickboxer turned social media influencer and his brother Tristan are in detention in Romania on allegations of human trafficking and rape.

Dr Ali Razzak, a doctor at King’s College Hospital, recently wrote a letter suggesting that Tate has a lesion in his lung that requires further investigation in Dubai.

The letter that was leaked online said: "His case was discussed at our MDT (multidisciplinary team) meeting and he has been scheduled to have a number of further urgent investigations and procedures including a PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography) scan, bronchoscopy and tissue sampling via CT guided biopsy.

"It is my professional medical recommendation that Andrew is urgently repatriated to the United Arab Emirates to undergo these medical investigations without delay. Time is of the essence and any further delay in the above investigations may have a serious negative implication for Andrew's physical health."

In a statement to Khaleej Times, King's College Hospital said they are aware of the letter and condemned its leakage.

“We confirm that the letter, which details Mr Tate’s visits to our hospital in Dubai Hills, and the Medical Centre in Dubai Marina and Jumeirah, as well as the diagnostic tests he underwent, was issued by one of our family medicine practitioners, Dr Ali Razzak, who is the medical director of King’s Dubai Marina Medical Centre.”

Describing Dr Razzak as a “dedicated and compassionate caregiver”, the hospital said: “Doctors take an oath to ethically do what is best for the patient regardless of their background, race, gender or social standing. This is what Dr Ali did when he issued the letter for Mr Tate.”

King's College Hospital London–Dubai said it "strongly condemned the leakage of Mr Tate’s medical letter which details private information of his health and well-being”, categorically stating that the leakage did not happen at their end. “We, without a doubt, uphold doctor-patient confidentiality to the highest standards,” the hospital said.

Earlier, a Romanian court rejected an appeal by Andrew Tate against his continued detention, ruling that he should remain in custody until March 29.

His supporters have been using the medical letter to claim that he is suffering from lung cancer. But Tate has denied the rumour. “I do not have cancer ... There is nothing but a scar on my lung from an old battle," he tweeted on Saturday. He went on to claim that he has an eight-litre lung capacity, the "vital signs of an Olympic athlete" and that he would live for the next 5,000 years.

