Did Cristiano Ronaldo cheat on Georgina Rodriguez? Footballer responds to Venezuelan woman's claim

A Venezuelan social media influencer claimed she slept with Al Nassr footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in a hotel room in Portugal last year.
The woman, Georgilaya, claimed she was with Ronaldo at the Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia while the Portugal national team was training for the Qatar World Cup.
According to a Sun report, the Portuguese forward sent her a text message inviting her to his room after they posed for a selfie. She considered the invite as an opportunity to know the footballer better and get more pictures clicked with him. However, they ended up having physical intimacy during the meeting.
She agreed that she has consented to the act but now feels she was manipulated into it by his fame and power, reports Daily Mail.
Ronaldo's spokesperson has come out to defend the star and said Georgilaya's claims were 'false and defamatory'.
On her Instagram account, Georgilaya posted several pictures of herself with Ronaldo. He was seen with his arm around her in two photographs. In another shaky image, Georgilaya is seen planting a kiss on Ronaldo's cheek, but it is quite evident the footballer was moving away and not too pleased with the move.
The footballer was previously accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga in a hotel room in 2009 and then paying her $375,000 in hush money. Ronaldo has always strongly denied the claims and said it was consensual.
In June 2022, the case was thrown out by a US Judge who said that Mayorga's lawyer had shown 'bad faith' and relied on leaked documents.
Ronaldo is currently living in Saudi Arabia with his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez and family. Ronaldo has five children. His eldest son, Cristiano Jr was born in the US in 2010 but the identity of his mother is unknown. In June 2017, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate.
Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina welcomed their first baby together Alana, on Nov 12, 2017. In October 2021 the couple revealed they were expecting twins but tragically their son died at birth on April 18, but their daughter survived.
