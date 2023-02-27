Fake news spree about Ronaldo is worrisome

Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 9:44 PM

An interview snippet featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s now donned the colours of Saudi club Al Nassr and is based in KSA, has been tweaked: one of the world’s greatest football stars is caught saying something that he didn’t. This was preceded by a flurry of other fakes news (alongside ‘altered’ photos) about him — including one news item that claimed that the Portuguese legend has tied the knot with his girlfriend in Saudi Arabia. People have been quick to observe that the spate has increased ever since he moved to this part of the world. While it’s anybody’s guess why these unnecessary mind games are being played on social media, it is also a pointer to the times we live in: whatever passes off as “news” needs to be double checked, triple checked, before we draw any conclusions.