Fake news spree about Ronaldo is worrisome

Removing geographical restrictions allows brands to create new business opportunities. A UAE brand can scale its Foodverse community and gain attention in the UK, possibly leading to pop-ups and franchising opportunities
An interview snippet featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, who’s now donned the colours of Saudi club Al Nassr and is based in KSA, has been tweaked: one of the world’s greatest football stars is caught saying something that he didn’t. This was preceded by a flurry of other fakes news (alongside ‘altered’ photos) about him — including one news item that claimed that the Portuguese legend has tied the knot with his girlfriend in Saudi Arabia. People have been quick to observe that the spate has increased ever since he moved to this part of the world. While it’s anybody’s guess why these unnecessary mind games are being played on social media, it is also a pointer to the times we live in: whatever passes off as “news” needs to be double checked, triple checked, before we draw any conclusions.
Although it’s possible to decouple growth from environmental harm, that’s not automatic. To combine rising living standards with an improving environment, we need policies that encourage the use of technologies that cause less environmental damage
The ongoing climate crisis offers a unique opportunity for evidence-based humanitarian reform. In our data-driven world, there is no reason to wait until disaster strikes. By anticipating risks and planning ahead, we can protect vulnerable communities and make the world a safer place
Beyond the digital space, an entire industry is getting upended. Visual art alone is supported by artists, curators, art conservators, critics, art collectors, auctioneers and so forth. All of them need to rethink their future role
Since sexism evidently harms the capacity to act rationally… we need to clarify and transform the perceived relationship between climate change, gender stereotypes, and rationality
Nikki Haley comes from a background that does not go down well with the current Make America Great Again (MAGA) narrative of the Republican Party. Besides, her resume is modest and she has taken on the face of MAGA: Donald Trump
Teachers modelled a set of moral virtues — how to be rigorous with evidence, how to admit error, how to coach students as they make their own discoveries… That’s a kind of knowledge you’ll never get from a bot
Our incessant habit of blaming — instead of being radically self-honest — is one of the main reasons people are finding it hard to flourish in today’s modern world