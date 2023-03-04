Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo grants wish of Syrian boy who lost father in earthquake

Nabil met with the Al Nassr captain and witnessed a thrilling game where the club defeated Al Batin in the extra time

Syrian boy Nabil Saeed had only hoped to see football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play. The 10-year-old had expressed his desire to the Saudi Arabian rescue team who were in the country to help the earthquake victims.

The video clip gained widespread sympathy on social media and was noticed by Saudi authorities. Nabil's father was killed in the devastating earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority, shared the clip on Twitter and asked for Nabil's identity. He welcomed the boy and his mother to Saudi Arabia.

When asked in the video with whom he would like to travel to the Kingdom, Nabil replied, "My father and mother," but quickly corrected himself, saying his father was no more.

On Saturday (March 3), Turki Alalshikh shared a video on social media showing the arrival of the Syrian boy with his mother and siblings. Nabil was overjoyed and thanked him for the invitation and for flying him and his family down, adding, "I cannot believe I am in Saudi Arabia."

Not only was his dream of watching one of the greatest footballers of all time had come true, but he could also meet the man in the flesh.

He waited patiently for the star to come out and ran up to him to shake hands, saying "I love you." Ronaldo hugged Nabil and inquired about him. Instinctively, the 10-year-old spread his arms to emulate Ronaldo's "SIIIUUU!" move. The 'Siu' is Ronaldo's celebratory move after he scores a goal, an iconic action which has become synonymous with him and his fans.

When Nabil did his "Siu" move, Ronaldo hugged the boy, who couldn't stop smiling ear-to-ear as his joy knew no bounds.

Watch Nabil's dream come true in this video:

Ronaldo also met with another wheel-chair bound boy.

Both the boys were at Marsool Park Stadium in Riyadh, cheering for Al Nassr during a match between Al Nassr and Al-Batin. Ronaldo and Co continued their bid to win the Saudi Pro League and scored three times in 15 minutes of added-on time.

Al Nassr was moments away from defeat as they trailed Al Batin side, who had won only once all season. But after the officials decided on an initial 12 minutes of injury time, the title chasers found a trio of goals to turn the game on its head.

