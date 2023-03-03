PSG and Morocco footballer Achraf Hakimi charged with rape: Prosecutors

He was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman

Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged with rape, French prosecutors told AFP on Friday.

Hakimi, 24, was questioned by prosecutors on Thursday in connection with accusations from a 24-year-old woman, and subsequently charged.

The Madrid-born player, who was a key part of Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar last year, was seen at PSG training on Friday morning.

Contacted by AFP, the club made no comment.

Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his house while his wife and children were away on holiday.

His wife, actress Hiba Abouk, had reportedly filed for divorce recently, according to international media outlets.

She and her kids appeared to be on a holiday in Dubai based on Instagram pictures she posted four days ago:

On Monday, Hakimi appeared at the Fifa Best awards ceremony in Paris, where he was named in the FIFPro men's world team of the year.

In Qatar, he was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first nation from the Arab world to reach the last four of a World Cup.

Under French law, being charged does not necessarily mean the case will go to trial.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

