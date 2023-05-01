Dubai: Global Village sets record, welcomes more than 9 million visitors

The Capital gains the title for the third time in a row; the two emirates are the only cities from the region in the top 20
Dubai Global Village, which closed its doors on Sunday after Season 27, welcomed the highest number of guests in its history.
According to a top official, the popular entertainment attraction received more than 9 million visitors.
Fernando Eiroa, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “This new record achieved over 188 days firmly positions Global Village as not only the region’s number one entertainment attraction but also one of the world’s most popular entertainment destinations. As we continue to play our role in contributing to Dubai’s position as a global hub for entertainment and tourism, we look forward to what’s ahead and extend thanks to our invaluable partners and the Global Village team whose contributions have helped make Season 27 our most successful ever.”
From its opening on October 25, 2022, Global Village saw more than 90 cultures represented across 27 pavilions as well as 40,000 performances by 400 artists from over 40 different nationalities. Visitors were also able to experience over 175 rides and attractions, shop and dine at over 3,250 outlets and enjoy 77 unique fireworks displays.
He said Global Village will "soon" be returning for Season 28. Though the opening date for the new season will be announced later this year, the destination had earlier tweeted it would be back in October.
