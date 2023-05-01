Dubai: Nighttime swimming launched at select number of beaches

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, including new lighting systems, LED screens, and lifeguards manning the shores

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 7:32 PM

Dubai Municipality is launching nighttime swimming at a select number of beaches. This has been revealed by the civic body at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) that kicked off in Dubai today.

“Dubai as a city is alive 24/7,” said Bader Anwahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality (DM). “So, when tourists go around the city during the day, they miss out on being able to enjoy the beach, because after sunset swimming is not allowed. We wanted to give them an opportunity to enjoy this part of Dubai. That is why we are beginning the night time beach swimming facility.”

As part of this new campaign, new lighting systems have been installed at select beaches in Umm Suqeim and Jumeirah. “There are also LED screens with directions and instructions on what to do,” said Bader. “These screens have already been installed and they will begin operating shortly.”

According to Bader, in addition to lights and screens, there will also be lifeguards manning the shores during the nighttime activity. “We want to ensure the safety and security of our visitors so there will be rescue personnel around at these beaches at night,” he said.

More than 1.5 million people visited the Dubai Frame in 2022, according to figures released by DM. “It is positioning itself very high up in the tourist roadmap,” said Bader. “It has become an icon of Dubai. It is located in Zabeel, which itself is undergoing a major redevelopment.”

Inaugurated in 2018, Dubai Frame offers visitors an uninterrupted view of the city with ‘Old Dubai’ located to the north and ‘New Dubai’ to the south, becoming a bridge between the past and present. Located at a height of 48 floors, Dubai Frame’s rectangular design was inspired by the ‘golden ratio’ of 1.618, which many architects and artists believe forms an ideal structural balance.

Galleries present at the attraction also offer tourists a glimpse into the past of the city, and a vision as to what the future of Dubai looks like.

DM officials are constantly monitoring and working on improving the experience of Dubai Safari. “There will be more interactive features and more opportunities for youngsters to get up close and personal with nature,” said Bader. “It is going through major developments. We try to understand what our guests want and improve it season after season.”

Dubai Safari Park is a wildlife park, animal sanctuary and education centre, all rolled into one. Spread across a whopping 119 hectares, the Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 2,500 animals from all over the world

