Look: New beach opens on Dubai Islands

Activities coming soon include paddle boarding and kayaking; dogs are allowed to swim as well

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 7:39 PM

A new beach has opened in Dubai, where your dogs can hit the waves along with you. According to Nakheel, the Dubai Islands Beach is the first “family-friendly” one in the emirate that allows dogs to swim.

Located along Dubai’s northern coastline, the waterfront getaway is now open from sunrise to sunset.

“Dubai Islands Beach is poised to become the go-to destination for water sports and beach sports enthusiasts, just a few steps away from Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai and Hotel Riu Dubai,” Nakheel said.

Visitors can play beach volleyball and football. They will “soon have plenty of water sports opportunities, too, with paddle boarding, kayaking, and other activities, which will be offered in partnership with Blue Safari”.

The beach destination will be fully operational with F&B concepts and more activities by the end of the year.

The destination is accessible by road and water transportation. Boat and yacht owners can opt to anchor their vessels at the nearby Nakheel Marina Dubai Islands.

