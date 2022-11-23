Dubai: Get over 50% discount on movie tickets next week in new initiative

The special offer, which applies to all viewing experiences at certain theatres, is being rolled out as part of National Day celebrations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 12:57 PM Last updated: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 12:58 PM

Planning to watch a movie tonight? If you can, it's best to hold it until next week — when you can get a 51 per cent discount on tickets at all locations of Reel Cinemas in Dubai.

The movie house chain on Wednesday announced that it is rolling out the big discount from December 1 to 3 to celebrate the 51st National Day of the UAE.

It applies to all movie tickets and viewing experiences at all outlets of Reel Cinemas in the emirate: Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Jebel Ali Recreation Club, Rove Downtown, The Springs Souq, and The Pointe.

So, whether you’re looking to catch just one movie or watch as many as possible over the three-day period, you can rest assured that you’re getting a good cinematic deal.

