UAE National Day celebrations: 10 spots to catch spectacular firework displays over the long weekend

The UAE's 51st National Day is fast approaching, with residents across the country gearing up for the long weekend that will mark the festivities. The annual public holiday is slated to run from Thursday December 1 to Sunday December 4, with December 1 and December 2 recently being declared holidays for the private sector.
From Jumeirah Beach Residence to Hatta Dam, enjoy the four-day break and kick off the final month of 2022 on a high note with your pick of the most stunning shows across the country.
Bluewaters Island:
Fireworks will light up the sky over Bluewaters at 8pm on December 2, with plenty more on the island’s entertainment menu leading up to the show. Guests will be kept entertained with Emirati folk tunes resounding through the island's open avenues, while henna artists and local artisans will keep alive traditions of the UAE’s forefathers.
Global Village:
Spectacular colours dance across the sky at the Global Village musical firework show every Friday and Saturday at 9 pm, with the National Day-inspired fireworks sure to be the most special of them all. For the best views as the sky ignites, head to Fireworks Avenue!
The Walk, JBR:
The 1.7km promenade at The Walk, JBR is gearing up for a scintillating display of fireworks and live entertainment. Henna, handicrafts and falconry await visitors, alongside live folk bands for an added cultural touch.
Al Seef:
There are few better places to immerse yourself in the UAE’s distant past than Al Seef. Rich with the architecture and ambience of the nation’s rich history, this Creek side destination is pulling out all the stops this National Day with Arabian hospitality, live shows and, of course, a stunning fireworks show.
The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah
Residents wishing to catch the stunning views and firework display at The Pointe this National Day can even take in the spectacular Palm Fountain show for free on December 2, 9pm.
Bawabat Al Sharq Mall:
This year, the mall will be pulling out all the stops at 9pm on December 2 to host the biggest fireworks show yet in the venue's history. Guests are encouraged to bring their families as the sky of Abu Dhabi lights up with the country's national colours.
Emirates Palace:
Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec):
A list of the UAE's most epic National Day firework displays is incomplete without the highlight of the celebrations – the magnificent official show the country puts up every year.
This year, the show at the Adnec will showcase “moving vignettes across generations and fields through breathtaking performances, unique technologies, and projections”, according to an official.
The show will run from December 3 to 11, with several ticketing options on offer to “suit various budgets."
Yas Island:
An exciting display of fireworks will be hosted at Yas Bay Waterfront, with guests encouraged to make it extra special by enjoying Abu Dhabi’s best restaurants lining the area, along with unrivalled waterfront views. The show will run on December 2 at 9pm.
Al Maryah Island
The island will be hosting an unforgettable display at its promenade to celebrate National Day, with a spectacular fireworks show and plenty more exciting activities in store for guests December 2.
