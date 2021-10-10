Dubai: Fire breaks out in apartment, controlled in 20 minutes

The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The Dubai Civil Defence managed to control a fire that broke out in an apartment on Sunday.
The fire was reported at 11.41pm in a building in Satwa. Firefighters reached the site in under four minutes and evacuated the building “for residents’ own safety”, Arabic media reports said, quoting a spokesperson of the civil defence.
The firefighters managed to put the blaze out by 12pm. No casualties were recorded in the incident.
ALSO READ:
>> Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
>> UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour operation
The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE11 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE11 hours ago
The symbol of the state for the last 50 years will remain for the next 50, he stated
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE13 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE14 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE14 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE15 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE15 hours ago