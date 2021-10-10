Dubai: Fire breaks out in apartment, controlled in 20 minutes

Dubai - No casualties were recorded in the incident

The Dubai Civil Defence managed to control a fire that broke out in an apartment on Sunday.

The fire was reported at 11.41pm in a building in Satwa. Firefighters reached the site in under four minutes and evacuated the building “for residents’ own safety”, Arabic media reports said, quoting a spokesperson of the civil defence.

The firefighters managed to put the blaze out by 12pm. No casualties were recorded in the incident.

The site has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigations.