Dubai: 55 cars damaged as fire breaks out in showroom
No casualties were reported.
A fire in a vehicle showroom damaged 55 cars in Dubai on Tuesday.
Quoting the Dubai Civil Defence, Arabic daily Al Bayan said the fire broke out in the showroom in Ras Al Khor in the morning. Firefighters reached the site within six minutes.
No casualties were reported, but the fire spread to eight showrooms.
