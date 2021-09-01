UAE: Massive fire on ship put out in 4-hour operation
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the blaze
Firefighters managed to put out a massive blaze that broke out in a ship docked at Al Jazeera Port in Ras Al Khaimah.
The fire broke out after 11.30pm on Tuesday in a cabin of the ship that was undergoing some maintenance work.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Firefighters from four civil defence stations teamed up to battle the blaze. They managed to control it 1.20am. The cooling operations went on till about 4am.
