Dubai: Firefighters rescue family of 12 after fire breaks out in home
The fire began as a result of an electrical short circuit in a tent that had been set up inside their house.
Civil defence teams in Dubai have rescued a family of 12 people after a fire broke out in their home.
The fire began as a result of an electrical short circuit in a tent that had been set up inside their house in Al Lisaili area in Dubai.
According to the initial inspection, the fire did not result in any human casualties. However, the tent and the surrounding area were completely damaged.
The Civil Defence stated that it received a report at 7:21am on Friday about a fire in the Al Lisaili area. A team was dispatched immediately and arrived at the scene within seven minutes.
The firefighters brought the blaze under control successfully and began the cooling stage of operations at 7:35am. By 8am, the incident had been totally contained.
