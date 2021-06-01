Video: Massive fire breaks out on busy UAE street; residents evacuated

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Firefighters in Sharjah have managed to control a massive fire that broke out in an unused building located on Al Wahda Street.

No casualties were reported in the incident that occurred opposite Sharjah City Centre.

The fire caused traffic congestion and chaos on the busy commercial road next to the building, which had been slated for demolition, Sharjah Civil Defense said.

A top official said that the operation room received the report about the fire at 12:45pm. A team of firefighters from the Samnan fire station rushed to the site and managed to control the flames, which had spread from the mezzanine floor to the floor above due to strong wind.

The fire had erupted in some wooden furniture that had been left behind by tenants who used to live in the building, prior to the decision to demolish it for reconstruction.

Police cordoned off the roads leading to the building. They also evacuated nearby buildings to prevent the risk of suffocation for tenants.

The official said the site would be handed over to police forensic experts to determine the cause of the fire after cooling operations are complete.