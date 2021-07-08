Dubai: Ship fire at Jebel Ali Port didn't affect operations in any way, says authority
Casualties avoided as ship was immediately evacuated; cause of fire being investigated
A massive blaze that broke out in a ship at the Jebel Ali Port late on Wednesday did not affect operations in any way, port authorities have said.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, visited the port on Thursday morning to direct efforts to ensure undisrupted continuation of the facility's operations.
HH Sheikh @MaktoumMohammed, today morning, visited Jebel Ali Port to direct efforts to ensure undisrupted continuation of the facility's operations. pic.twitter.com/g0kd1xiEEP— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 8, 2021
In a statement, the Jebel Ali Port said the fire broke out in a container in a ship carrying flammable materials.
“Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Police and other related authorities took rapid action at the site to fully put out the fire in under 40 minutes. Prudent action ensured that operations were not affected in any way due to the incident, which occurred in the older Terminal 1, used only for small ships.
“Terminals 2, 3 and 4 of the port, where big ships dock and offload their cargo, continued normal operations even during the incident,” port authorities said.
Statement from Jebel Ali Port: The fire that broke out in Jebel Ali Port yesterday occurred in a container in a ship carrying flammable materials. @DCDDubai, @DubaiPoliceHQ and other related authorities, took rapid action at the site to fully put out the fire in under 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/VB5N0qYVsu— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 8, 2021
Casualties were avoided due to the quick action of Jebel Ali Port’s officials, who ordered an evacuation of the vessel and the immediate area when a leakage and smoke was seen.
Following the fire, security authorities took immediate measures to ensure operations across the port continued normally without any interruption.
July 7, 2021
Jebel Ali Port authorities are continuing an extensive investigation on the cause of the fire.
