UAE: Firefighters put out massive fire on boat

The blaze spread quickly due to winds.

Firefighters in Umm Al Quwain managed to put out a massive fire that broke out on a boat anchored off the shore in the Al Rafah area on Monday. No casualties were reported, said the civil defence officials.

Colonel Salem Hamad bin Hamdhah, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Quwain, said a report was received by the department's Operations Room at 10.15am about the fire. The fire quickly spread due to winds.

"Crews from Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, along with firefighters from Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman were pressed into action and managed to control the fire and evacuated the site," he added.