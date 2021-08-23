News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Firefighters put out massive fire on boat

Afkar Abdullah /Umm Al Quwain
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021
Photo: Supplied

The blaze spread quickly due to winds.


Firefighters in Umm Al Quwain managed to put out a massive fire that broke out on a boat anchored off the shore in the Al Rafah area on Monday. No casualties were reported, said the civil defence officials.

Colonel Salem Hamad bin Hamdhah, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Quwain, said a report was received by the department's Operations Room at 10.15am about the fire. The fire quickly spread due to winds.

"Crews from Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, along with firefighters from Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman were pressed into action and managed to control the fire and evacuated the site," he added.

Afkar Abdullah



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210819&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210818976&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 