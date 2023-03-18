Dubai: Expat finds Dh110,000 cash in a public place, hands it over to police

He received a certificate of appreciation and a privilege card from the authorities

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 12:01 PM

A French expat was honoured in Dubai for handing over a huge amount of cash he found in a public place.

When Luc Ziyad Majdalani saw the bundle of cash — which turned out to be worth Dh110,000 — he didn't hesitate to do what was right. He went to Al Qusais Police Station and turned over the money which someone must have lost.

Col Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, recognised Majdalani's honesty in a brief ceremony, saying that the expat demonstrated " an admirable sense of responsibility and civic duty".

Col Al Owais lauded Majdalani for what he had done, emphasising that the recognition is part of Dubai Police's efforts to encourage and motivate the public to help boost safety and security in the emirate.

During the ceremony, the police officer presented Majdalani with a certificate of thanks and appreciation and the Dubai Police's privilege card 'Esaad'.

Majdalani thanked the police for the recognition.

