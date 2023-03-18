Dubai: Expat finds Dh110,000 cash in a public place, hands it over to police

Irish nationals will commemorate the day by participating in Gaelic Athletic Association sports, musical concerts, preparing feasts and offering prayers
A French expat was honoured in Dubai for handing over a huge amount of cash he found in a public place.
When Luc Ziyad Majdalani saw the bundle of cash — which turned out to be worth Dh110,000 — he didn't hesitate to do what was right. He went to Al Qusais Police Station and turned over the money which someone must have lost.
Col Sultan Abdullah Al Owais, acting director of Al Qusais Police Station, recognised Majdalani's honesty in a brief ceremony, saying that the expat demonstrated " an admirable sense of responsibility and civic duty".
Col Al Owais lauded Majdalani for what he had done, emphasising that the recognition is part of Dubai Police's efforts to encourage and motivate the public to help boost safety and security in the emirate.
During the ceremony, the police officer presented Majdalani with a certificate of thanks and appreciation and the Dubai Police's privilege card 'Esaad'.
Majdalani thanked the police for the recognition.
ALSO READ:
Irish nationals will commemorate the day by participating in Gaelic Athletic Association sports, musical concerts, preparing feasts and offering prayers
After travelling to quake-hit areas, watching first-hand the sufferings of women and children, Saima's perspective towards life altered
Report finds that residents of the emirates have a 'strong sense of belonging and attachment to their city'
Further details, timings and ticketing to be announced in coming weeks
Consulate organise massive event at Atlantis, The Palm to mark the occasion
The two sides discus new opportunities to work together
He also approves promotions and appointment of new judges in courts
The large language model can be used to create chatbots, virtual assistants, and for language translation, content generation, and sentiment analysis