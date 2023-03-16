Dubai: Beggar caught with Dh300,000 hidden in his artificial limb

Authority urged residents to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 3:04 PM

The Dubai Police on Thursday announced that a beggar was recently arrested with an artificial limb in which he concealed Dh300,000 that he gathered from begging. The arrest was made during the recently intensified operations against such crimes, which usually increase before or during the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing a press conference held at the Dubai Police headquarters, Colonel Ali Al Shamsi, director of the Anti-Infiltrators Department, said that beggars in the country use such deceptive methods to draw people's sympathy. He also informed the press about the recent seizure of Dh300,000 hidden inside an artificial limb of a man.

The authority urged the public to avoid sympathising with beggars who try to make easy money by exploiting sentiments during the holy month. He called on the public to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices that affect the safety and security of community members.

