Dubai: Beggar caught with Dh300,000 hidden in his artificial limb

The initiative is 'aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens'
The Dubai Police on Thursday announced that a beggar was recently arrested with an artificial limb in which he concealed Dh300,000 that he gathered from begging. The arrest was made during the recently intensified operations against such crimes, which usually increase before or during the holy month of Ramadan.
Addressing a press conference held at the Dubai Police headquarters, Colonel Ali Al Shamsi, director of the Anti-Infiltrators Department, said that beggars in the country use such deceptive methods to draw people's sympathy. He also informed the press about the recent seizure of Dh300,000 hidden inside an artificial limb of a man.
The authority urged the public to avoid sympathising with beggars who try to make easy money by exploiting sentiments during the holy month. He called on the public to report begging activities to help police combat such illegal practices that affect the safety and security of community members.
ALSO READ:
The initiative is 'aimed at providing a stable and decent life for citizens'
Sheikha Hind raises awareness about children’s rights on occasion of Emirati Children’s Day
Members of the team say that the hours, pay, accommodation are good, and the job has helped them secure their lives as well as those of their children
The historic move will be a big step forward for addressing critical life-science needs for both the country and the region
The winners all work for the same company and have been participating in the promotion for a year
This installation contributes to the country's Energy Strategy 2050 initiative, which aims to see renewable energy make up 44 per cent of its clean energy mix by 2050
An additional 25 other participants split the second prize of Dh200,000 this week
The special day falls on March 15 every year, and celebrates the bright futures of the country's youth