UAE: Woman beggar arrested in Abu Dhabi found with luxury car, large amount of money

Begging is a societal scourge that detracts from the civilised image of any society, authorities say

Image used for illustrative purposes only

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 8:04 AM Last updated: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 8:08 AM

A woman who was found out to be driving a luxury car yet asked for handouts, is among people who were arrested for begging in Abu Dhabi in the recent months.

Abu Dhabi Police said it arrested 159 beggars between November 6 and December 12, last year.

In one of the cases, according to the force, a woman was reported by a resident after suspecting her of begging. Police monitored her and found her begging in front of mosques in various areas of the city. She would walk for a long distance until she reached where she had parked her car, which was one of the latest luxury models. The force also found her with a lot of money she obtained from begging.

The cash was seized and the woman was prosecuted.

According to authorities, begging is a societal scourge that detracts from the civilised image of any society.

“Begging is an uncivilized act in the society and a crime in the UAE. The beggars have the potential for fraud and are out to cheat people and cash in on their generosity,” said Police.

UAE Public Prosecutors explained that the penalty for begging is imprisonment for three months and a fine of not less than Dh5,000 or one of the two penalties. The penalty for organised begging is imprisonment for a period of six months and a fine of not less than Dh100,000.

Police earlier said it had stepped up efforts through an integrated security plan across the emirate to ensure public safety and security and prevent bad behaviours such as begging.

ALSO READ:

Special teams have always been set up to carry out inspections as part of a police crackdown on begging especially during the month of Ramadan.

The force had warned that anyone caught begging would be dealt with and punished in accordance with the law.

According to police, the UAE government has put in place official channels for charity, and those in need should register with these institutions to ensure donations reach them.

People have been urged to report any illegal activity to the police by dialing 999 or contact the security service department through the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626) or send text message to 2828 or via e-mail (aman@adpolice.gov.ae).