UAE: Police arrest 159 beggars in Abu Dhabi

Tanzila Khan says it is important to keep reminding people that nearly one billion in the world are suffering from physical disabilities
Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 159 beggars in the emirate, from November 6 to December 12 this year.
An official said that beggars fabricate stories to appeal to the sympathy of the public and warned people not to believe these misleading tales, which are often posted on shop windows or on the doors of mosques.
Police emphasised that campaigns are carried out to arrest beggars and urged the public to cooperate with the police and do its part in reducing begging on the streets. This can be done by refraining from distributing alms in person and turning to official channels, institutions and charities to ensure that donations reach the right people.
The police also call on the public to report cases of begging through the Command and Control Centre by calling 999.
ALSO READ:
Tanzila Khan says it is important to keep reminding people that nearly one billion in the world are suffering from physical disabilities
KT puts together a list of the 10 best places around the country to enjoy the pyrotechnics
The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi collects necessary data and disposes of the body
The initiative aims to collect at least 1 million pledges in the coming months
Rules outline job contracts, working hours, weekly holidays, annual leaves, obligations, among other conditions
Mohap has stressed that it is open to receiving complaints about health facilities and their medical staff, and these can be filed through its smart system
They open at 4pm until 2am, with footfall peaking after work hours every day
The Public Prosecution says that this is according to Article 209 of the Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021