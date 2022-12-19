UAE: Police arrest 159 beggars in Abu Dhabi

Official warns public not to believe fabricated stories designed to gain sympathy and donate to people begging for money

By Web Desk Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 10:11 AM

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested 159 beggars in the emirate, from November 6 to December 12 this year.

An official said that beggars fabricate stories to appeal to the sympathy of the public and warned people not to believe these misleading tales, which are often posted on shop windows or on the doors of mosques.

Police emphasised that campaigns are carried out to arrest beggars and urged the public to cooperate with the police and do its part in reducing begging on the streets. This can be done by refraining from distributing alms in person and turning to official channels, institutions and charities to ensure that donations reach the right people.

The police also call on the public to report cases of begging through the Command and Control Centre by calling 999.

