Dubai Police arrest 1,000 beggars in 3 months

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 10 May 2022, 4:04 PM

Dubai Police arrested 1,000 beggars as part of an extensive drive that ran between mid-March and Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The "Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion" anti-begging drive saw the arrest of 902 men and 98 women, of whom 321 were arrested before Ramadan, 604 in Ramadan and 75 during the Eid al Fitr holiday.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), reported the success of the campaign in reducing the number of beggars especially during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.

Colonel Ali Salem, Director of Anti-infiltrators at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the teams monitored places expected to be frequented by beggars to ensure public safety.

"There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy. We, at Dubai Police, urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to them," he says. "Begging poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our society," added Salem.

The Dubai Police also reminded the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App and to report cyber-beggars and suspicious online activities on www.ecrime.ae

