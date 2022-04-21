Dubai: Beggar who offered pedestrians a scale to weigh themselves for Dh1 arrested

"This is a new type of begging we are witnessing," say police

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 3:19 PM

Dubai Police arrested a street beggar who offered pedestrians a scale to weigh themselves for Dh1 in Al Muraqqabat area.

Colonel Ahmad Al Adidi, Acting Director of Anti-infiltrators at the General Department of Criminal Investigation, said the beggar was caught in cooperation with Al Muraqqabat Police Station after he was seen asking passersby to weigh themselves for Dh1.

“This is a new type of begging we are witnessing, besides the more common practices of selling Islamic artefacts like the beads, Quran-designed artefacts and decoration items," Al Adidi said.

He warned the public against responding to the stories that beggars share about their financial or health crises to gain sympathy and money.

"There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy, which we, at Dubai Police, urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to," he added.

Dubai Police have intensified crackdowns on begging in a drive that started last March by the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) in cooperation with Dubai Police stations and strategic partners.

Al Adidi said specialised teams have been formed to combat begging across the Emirate before the beginning of Ramadan and to monitor places frequented by beggars.

The campaign, he added, has evidently contributed to reducing the number of beggars annually, thanks to the strict procedures taken against violators and the efforts of the CID.

"Begging poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our society. We take the matter seriously as it ruins the reputation of the emirate and also affects the security as it increases cases of thefts and pickpocketing," noted Al Adidi.

Under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on anti-begging, violators face a Dh5,000 fine and a jail term of up to three months.

"Those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars face a jail term of not less than six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000," Al Adidi stressed.

Residents and citizens across the UAE are urged to report beggars when spotted through the toll-free number (901), the Police Eye Service, the Dubai Police smart application, and the (E-Crime) platform.