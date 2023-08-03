Dubai-based Indian expat wins Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Some residents' bills go up 50-70% due to the air conditioner being on most of the time
Indian expat from Dubai won the grand prize of Dh15 million during Big Ticket’s raffle draw series 254 held in Abu Dhabi.
Sakil Khan Sarwar Khan got lucky with his winning ticket number 191115 that he bought on July 25. And he was watching the draw live as show hosts Richard and Bouchra called him over the phone to break the news.
“Yes, I am watching the draw live. I am so thankful. I am watching the show live from my room. I just came from the office,” said Khan, who hails from the state of Rajasthan.
Khan noted that they are a group of 10 people, who have bought the winning ticket.
“We are 10 people. I am so happy and excited. We have been buying tickets for almost 10 years. Thank you so much. It was nice to hear from you,” an exuberant Khan said.
Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will stand a chance to walk away with Dh20 million on September 3. Customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of four winners to pocket Dh100,000 every week.
Tickets can be purchased online through the official website or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport.
ALSO READ:
Some residents' bills go up 50-70% due to the air conditioner being on most of the time
The mode of transport has increasingly become popular among UAE residents because of its practicality
A survey of elderly citizens' homes will be conducted, along with a promotional campaign for the fire alarm system ‘Husnutak'
Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
UAE President was welcomed by the King and Crown Prince of Jordan
Saudi national wins a luxury car for the third time
This digital identity system provides a secure login mechanism to various websites and applications for government and semi-government entities, as well as private companies
Working at an architectural firm, Sachin has been a dedicated participant in the Mahzooz draw since its inception