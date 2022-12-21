Dubai: Airbnb announces launch of remote-working hub for people looking to live and work in emirate

The city's global connectivity, pro-business ecosystem and visa-friendly reform has made it one of the world's 20 most remote worker-friendly destinations

Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022

Airbnb today announced the launch of its Dubai remote working hub, a one-stop-shop for aspiring remote workers in partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Anyone looking to live and work in Dubai can now use the hub to find inspiration for local long-term listings as well as helpful information on entry requirements and visa policies.

Earlier this year, Airbnb launched its Live and Work Anywhere initiative to identify some of the most remote worker-friendly destinations in the world. Dubai was selected as one of 20 destinations globally, alongside Canary Islands, Thailand and the Caribbean, among others.

The Live and Work Anywhere programme will see Airbnb and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism promote the city to remote workers seeking accommodation and guidance for their long-term stays.

Velma Corcoran, Regional Lead for Middle East & Africa at Airbnb, said: “Dubai is a global leader in facilitating remote working. As this trend continues to accelerate, we want to work together to make it easier for people to enjoy the newfound flexibility to work and travel, and help the city harness the economic benefits of this new type of tourism.”

Millions of people are now more flexible about where they live and work. About one in five guests globally reported using Airbnb to work remotely while travelling in 2021 — a trend that has continued into Q1 2022, with long-term stays at an all-time high, more than doubling in size from Q1 2019.

In the first three months of 2022, searches for international solo travel in the United Arab Emirates for long-term stays also grew by over 280 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. Dubai ranked among the world’s top 3 cities to live for executive nomads in the 2022 Savills Executive Nomad Index.

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said: “Dubai’s global connectivity and pro-business ecosystem combined with visa-friendly reform has underlined the city’s status as a leading hub for remote workers, building on Dubai’s commitment to nurture business growth and meeting the demands of today’s talent.

“The city is already home to over 200 nationalities that enjoy unrivalled career opportunities and lifestyle offerings. From world-class retail experiences, to Michelin-starred restaurants and local cuisine, sandy beaches, theme parks and a cultural scene second to none, Dubai is yet again ready to welcome the world, this time in collaboration with Airbnb.”

