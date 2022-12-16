Dubai announces launch of first-of-its-kind travel forum in region

Tourism Summit to provide a networking platform for industry stakeholders

Wam

By Wam Published: Fri 16 Dec 2022, 12:17 AM

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced the launch of the annual Dubai Tourism Summit, a first-of-its-kind travel forum in the region, which will lay the foundation for a homegrown world class thought leadership programme to boost the city’s resurgent tourism industry and support regional and global tourism.

The summit will provide a networking platform for industry stakeholders to share their vision, ideas, strategies and best practices, as well as insights on leveraging the latest innovations and trends to create a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for global tourism.

The DET also shared the latest tourism report for the first 10 months of 2022. Data showed that Dubai welcomed 11.4 million international overnight visitors between January and October, an impressive year-on-year increase of 134 per cent, taking the city further on its journey to becoming the world’s most visited destination.

The DET’s ‘City Briefing’, which was held on Thursday, was presided over by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of DET, and attended by more than 1,000 executives from across the tourism ecosystem, including aviation, travel, hospitality and retail sectors.

The meeting provided an update and outlook on the industry. It explored ways to continue accelerating the momentum to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, investment, talent and tourism.

Helal Al Marri said, “The Dubai Tourism Summit will see us working even more closely with our domestic and global stakeholders and partners as we focus on pushing the boundaries further to highlight Dubai’s position as the top international destination and the best city in the world to live in, work and invest. With the Dubai Tourism Summit, we will elevate our blueprint for sustainable growth, contributing towards our industry’s continued success and supporting the recovery of regional and global tourism.”