Dubai: 5.4-kilometre long cable car, stunning waterfalls add wonder to Hatta's hydro power plant

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Two new major tourist attractions — not only a renewable source of energy — will rise with the completion of the Hydroelectric Power Plant in Hatta, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is showcasing at the ongoing 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition.

First is the Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project and the other is a 5.4-kilometre long cable car that will bring visitors to the summit of Um Al-Nesoor (Mother of Eagle mountain in Arabic), standing at 1,300 metres above sea level.

Sustainability and eco-tourism come together with the said projects — visitors will not only learn how clean energy is sourced in the country but will also have an opportunity to commune with nature.

According to Dewa, the slope of the upper dam of the hydro power plant will be used to create a waterfall. The water will be collected at the end of the stream and will be recycled and pumped back to the top of the dam. This will ensure the efficient and sustainable use of resources for the hydropower plant.

Homage to UAE’s founding fathers

There will be four oases that are linked by bridges crossing the water canal that ends at a lake designed to have a balanced natural aquatic life. The fish bred in the stream will provide attraction to tourists and families. There will also be a children's play area, as well as coffee shops and restaurants.

The waterfalls project — designed like a hexagonal beehive, which is a nod to the famous Hatta honey — will also pay homage to the UAE founding fathers as it will come around the area of the 80mx30m mural of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

Highest natural summit

The cable car route, meanwhile, will pass over the Hatta Dam Lake and the Upper Dam Lake for the hydroelectric power station. It will continue through the mountains, ending at Um Al-Nesoor, which is the highest natural summit in Dubai.

Surrounded by the undulating peaks of Hajar Mountains, the Dubai Mountain Peak cable car will have three stations – the base station at the lower dam; the second station at the upper reservoir; and the 1,300-metre summit of Um Al-Nesoor

It will be an incredible sight to see – from the calm turquoise waters to the lush surroundings of the rough-hewn mountains.

Operational within a year

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director & CEO of Dewa, founder and chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, told Khaleej Times during a media briefing on Wednesday the 250 megawatts (MW) Hatta hydroelectric power station – the first of its kind in the GCC region – will be operational within a year.

Once complete, the power plant will have a production capacity of 250 megawatts (MW) and a storage capacity of up to 1,500 megawatt-hours. The project, being constructed at a cost of Dh1.42 billion, will have a life span of up to 80 years. It is part of Dewa’s efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 aimed at providing 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director & CEO of Dewa.

At night or during off-peak hours, advanced turbines will use clean energy to pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir. Turbines operated by the speed of the waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity through a 1.2 kilometre subterranean water canal, with high efficiency in power generation and storage of up to 78.9% and with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.

Boost to local economy

There is no announcement yet for the actual completion of the two eco-attractions. The Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project carries a price tag of Dh46 million, while a tender will be issued by Dewa to bidders and contractors for the construction of the Dubai Mountain Peak cable car.

The projects were also designed to boost local businesses and provide job opportunities for residents in Hatta. Dewa earlier announced it will offer the retail stores free of cost to Emiratis in the mountain enclave.

‘Show the beauty of UAE’

In a previous statement, Al Tayer underscored the importance of the eco-projects. He said “Leveraging state-of-the-art technology and taking into account the unique geology of the Hatta region, we are implementing the waterfalls projects in accordance with highest international environmental standards.”

He added: “Our aim is to preserve the Hatta Mountain Reserve, and to harmonise the project with its surroundings. We want to offer a unique experience for UAE tourists and show the beauty of the mountainous regions of the UAE.”

