Dubai: New Hatta waterfall project to offer free-of-cost retail shops to citizens

The Dh46 million development to feature four oases, including coffee shops, restaurants and children's play areas

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 8:13 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 8:14 PM

Citizens residing in Hatta will be given free-of-cost retail shops in implementation of a grant by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, when the new Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls project is completed.

Work on the construction of the new Dh46 million project was launched on Thursday by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

“The shops will be given as grants from Sheikh Mohammed to the citizens of Hatta to create additional job opportunities and meet the needs of social, economic and environmental development,” said Al Tayer during the launch.

The project is part of Dewa's social and investment responsibility to make the place a distinctive tourist destination.

The new development will have four oases, including coffee shops, restaurants, and children's play areas, as well as honey, local products, and souvenir shops.

The project will offer a unique experience for tourists and showcase the beauty of the mountainous areas of the UAE. The authority is keen to use sustainable materials that blend with the natural surroundings. The water canal ends at a lake that forms a diverse biological ecosystem and promotes a balanced natural aquatic life.

The location of the children’s play area was carefully chosen, as it intersects with the three oases designated for coffee shops and restaurants, allowing the children’s guardians to monitor them.

The project’s oases are linked with bridges crossing the water canal, forming a lively and picturesque site to spend time and take beautiful images.

The sustainable project will use the slope of the upper dam to create a natural waterfall. A waterway will be built below the dam. The water used in the waterfall will be collected at the end of the stream, recycled, and pumped back to the top of the dam. The area will be developed to create recreational spaces and restaurants.

