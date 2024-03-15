Dubai: 10-year-old Emirati fulfils dream, becomes immigration officer for a day

Supplied photos

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 6:24 PM

It was no ordinary day for 10-year old Emirati Omar Saood Almalih as he fulfilled his dream of becoming a Dubai immigration officer on Friday, on the occasion of Emirati Children’s Day.

Beaming with pride and confidence wearing the brown uniform of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, Omar was stationed at the children's passport counter at Dubai International Airport (DXB), where he interacted with arriving passengers his age.

He put arrival stamp on the children’s passports and assisted in the travel and verification procedures, with supervision from a regular GDRFA officer.

The child-friendly passport counter at DXB was launched by GDRFA last year “to make the young one’s journey process more enjoyable and interactive”.

Omar accomplished his duty well and he earned praise from GDRFA director-general Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, who said: “Omar could be one of GDRFA officers in the future.”

“(We are happy) to building national competencies and focusing on supporting children and enhancing their capabilities,” he added.

Safeguarding children’s rights

GDRFA gave the role of an immigration officer to Omar on March 15, as the UAE observed Emirati Children's Day to commemorate the publication of the 'Wadimah' child rights document in 2016.

Sheikha Fatima, President of the Supreme Council for Childhood and Supreme Chairperson for Family Development, directed Emirati Children's Day as an annual event “to underscore UAE's commitment to safeguarding children's rights, promoting their well-being, and overcoming challenges that could hinder their growth and development.”

Promising future

Meanwhile, UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi, who is also the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, tweeted: “Though they are young, the children of the UAE have big ambitions and dreams. ✨ Their promising future is the future of the UAE.

In a separate statement, Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said: “Emirati Children's Day is a special occasion that mirrors the UAE's deep-rooted values of nurturing and safeguarding children. It's a day that showcases the unwavering commitment and care our leadership dedicates to uplift the young ones, ensuring they are well-prepared to shape the future and be tomorrow's leaders.”

“Our goal is to maintain our society as the safe haven it has always been for every individual, to nurture a culture that empowers our youth, and to uphold the excellence of our nation's values and conscious practices,” added Hanadi Al Yafei, director of Child Safety Department in Sharjah.

