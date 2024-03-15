UAE: Free entry to popular zoo announced for today

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM

Here's an idea for families looking for fun things to do with their kids today, March 15: A trip to Al Ain Zoo, where entry is free today for all children.

Celebrating Emirati Children's Day today, the zoo rolled out the offer to all its young visitors up to the age of 12.

At this popular attraction, children can feed giraffes, see a hippo up close, watch lemurs, and enjoy a unique show featuring some birds of prey. There are educational tours, too, at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and Al Ain Safari.

Al Ain Zoo also offers unique experiences designed for children to develop their cognitive, intellectual, cultural, social, and physical skills. One such experience is the Children's Discovery Garden, which promotes a love of discovery and offers fun activities that entail direct and safe interaction with animals. (With inputs from Wam)

