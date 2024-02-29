One-kilometre zipline, tallest giant swing in the region: Fujairah opens adventure park

Nautical show taking place from February 28 to March 3 to witness 46 boat launches and exhibitors representing 55 countries
Set to become a premier tourist destination for adventure enthusiasts and sports lovers, Fujairah Adventure Park officially opened its doors for visitors on Thursday.
The opening ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering of prominent figures from the emirate.
Besides the grand opening that welcomed eager visitors, the park introduced 15 cutting-edge activities and experiences, some setting new benchmarks in the Middle East. With a meticulous focus on quality, safety, and global standards, these attractions transform the park into a premier destination for all adventure aficionados seeking unforgettable and secure thrills.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The attractions include a groundbreaking one-kilometre zipline course, which sets a new standard in the Middle East. This innovative attraction offers a multifaceted thrill ride with state-of-the-art technologies and top-of-the-line safety equipment, making it a standout feature in the region.
Another key experience is the tallest giant swing in the region, towering at 22 metres to offer unparalleled thrills and adventure. Additionally, visitors can also experience activities such as kayaking, archery, free fall, and other attractions.
According to Amr Zein El Din, Director of the Fujairah Adventure Centre, the park adds a vibrant touch to Fujairah's array of entertainment, sports, and tourist attractions. This positions it prominently on the regional and global tourism map.
Being the first and foremost specialised adventure park in the UAE and the Middle East, it magnetises thrill-seekers and activity lovers alike.
Nautical show taking place from February 28 to March 3 to witness 46 boat launches and exhibitors representing 55 countries
They were provided first aid and are now in a stable condition
Scholar stresses Indonesia is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and multi-cultural country
All food establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the authority's inspectors to ensure compliance with food safety requirements
According to the Ministry of Finance, an administrative penalty of Dh10,000 applies for late registrations. Here is all you need to know
The roundtable featured more than 20 participants from various sectors like logistics, automotive, agriculture, and healthcare
The Middle East’s first traditional stone temple was inaugurated on February 14
Forensic analysis and DNA Tests are currently underway on a burnt body recovered from the site, feared to be that of Akbar, authorities said