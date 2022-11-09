Dubai: 10 colleagues share $1 million prize won in Duty Free Draw

They have been participating in the the promotion for a few years now, using a different person's name on the ticket every time they buy one online

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 3:40 PM

Ten colleagues from All Cargo Logistics company in Dubai have collectively won $1 Million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, held in Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport.

Alex Varghese, a 37-year-old Indian expat, became the latest dollar millionaire in the draw, with a ticket he purchased along with his colleagues online.

Varghese and his colleagues have been participating in the promotion for a few years now, using a different person's name on the ticket every time they buy one online.

“This is the first time we purchased the ticket in my name and I’m extremely happy that we have finally won!" he said. "Thank you to everyone involved in this amazing promotion!”

Varghese is the 198th Indian to have won the $1 million prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and two motorbikes.

Justin Jose, a 41-year-old Indian expat living in Dubai, who has worked at Emirates Airlines ticketing counter for 15 years, won a BMW X6 M50i (Mineral White Metallic) car.

“It is indeed a pleasant surprise for me and family," he said, thrilled with his win. "I have been trying my luck in the Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion for years now and I’m thrilled that my perseverance has paid off!”

Schade Ulrich, a 64-year-old German living in Berlin won him a Mercedes Benz AMG GT 43 (Spectral Blue Metallic).

Commenting on his win, he said, “My wife and I love to spend holidays in Dubai and we never miss a chance to buy a ticket in the Finest Surprise promotion, we’re excited to have won such a beautiful car with Dubai Duty Free!”

Shibin K. Jose, an Indian expat from Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, and Pillai Venkata, an Indian expat from Sharjah won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Kalamata Metallic Matt) motorbike. Both winners were not available - the surprise still awaits them.