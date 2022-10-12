Dubai: 2 expats win $1 million each after over 15 years of participating in Duty Free Millennium Millionaire

Three others won luxury vehicles in the latest raffle in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport

Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:20 PM

The latest draw for Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire saw two individuals, a 58-year-old Indian based in Muscat, Oman, and a 50-year-old Iranian based in Dubai win $1 million each.

The two recent millionaires have won the draw after over 15 years of participating regularly.

Rajamohan V K, a 58-year-old Indian based in Muscat, Oman won with a ticket he purchased online on September 21. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2007, Rajamohan is a father of two and works as an engineer.

"Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this unexpected win. I have been trying my luck since 2007 and today it finally happened. I wasn’t able to participate for the past years because I lost my job during the pandemic, but as soon as I got a new job, I started buying tickets again and it was all worth it, " he said.

Joining him as a fellow millionaire is F Salamat, a 50-year-old Iranian based in Dubai who won with a ticket he purchased online on September 28.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 25 years, Mr Salamat is a father of one and works as a manager for Commercial Bank of Dubai.

Salamat, a resident of Dubai for 42 years, said, "I appreciate and am thankful for all the opportunities this city has given me for over 40 years. Indeed, in Dubai, miracles are possible, including winning in this amazing promotion. Thank you Dubai Duty Free!"

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes.

Mohammad Sharif, a 34-year-old Iranian based in Abu Dhabi, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black Metallic) car. A resident of Abu Dhabi for 12 years, Sharif is a father of two and works in the Madinat Zayed Gold Center.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! I had no words to express how happy I am right now,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muthu Rajan, a 39-year-old Indian based in Ajman, won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 3 years now, Rajan is a father of two and works as an engineering teacher.

“This is a wonderful news for me and my family. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Lastly, Jian Yan, a 32-year-old Chinese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Granite Grey Metallic) motorbike.

A second time ticket buyer, Yan, who works as an engineer for ADNOC was understandably surprised to learn that he won this early with his second ticket to Dubai Duty Free promotion.

He is the first Chinese to have won the Finest Surprise motorbike promotion since its inception in 2002.

"Dubai Duty Free has given me good luck today, and I am very happy to be the first Chinese to win in this amazing promotion. I will continue to participate in the hope of making it a second time lucky, either for a car or $1 million,” he said.

