Dubai: Man wins $1 million in Duty Free draw, becomes first Slovak to do so in 23 years

Another two contestants will take home a luxury vehicle each; both say they are regular participants in the raffle

Supplied photos

By Web Desk Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 6:15 PM

A Slovak was announced as the latest winner of $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, held today in Concourse B of Dubai International Airport.

Mr Pavel Veverka, a Slovak based in Bratislava, Slovakia won the incredible sum in the Millennium Millionaire Series 401 with ticket number 0365, which he purchased online on September 5.

Mr. Veverka, who is the first Slovak to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, COO, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Purchasing and Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail.

Prior to the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation for the previous winner of $1 million in the Milestone Series 400 took place at the Dubai Duty Free Head Office in Ramool.

Mr Mohammed Nazarudeen, winner of $1 million in the previous draw with ticket number 3768, received his ceremonial cheque from Dr Bernard Creed, SVP – Finance on behalf of Dubai Duty Free.

Pictured: Mohammed Nazarudeen

Upon receiving his ceremonial cheque, Nazarudeen commented: “Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful opportunity. [This win] is indeed a great help for me and my family, and for that I will forever be thankful to Dubai Duty Free.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Sarkis Andonian, a 43 year-old American national based in Michigan, USA, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Diamond White) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1817, which he purchased online on September 9.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over a year now, Andonian is a father of two boys and works as a jeweller.

“Thank you, Dubai Duty Free; it was a pleasure to participate in your promotion", he said.

Meanwhile Mr Peter Jan Wilke, a 48 year-old Dutch national based in Palawan, Philippines, won a BMW R nineT motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series. 514, with a ticket he purchased online on September 15.

Mr Wilke is no stranger to winning with Dubai Duty Free, as he also previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Obsidian Black) car in Series 1469 in 2011.

“I’m very happy with my second win. Now that I've won the car and motorbike, I'm hoping to strike it [lucky] a third time and win the $1 million promotion.” he said.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion, Mr Wilke works as a technical manager for a Singaporean company.

