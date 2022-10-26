Dubai: Residents win $1 million, luxury vehicles in Duty Free promotion

Wed 26 Oct 2022

A Kazakhstan national was announced as the latest $1 million winner in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion at the draw held today in Concourse D of Dubai International Airport.

Mr. Bulat Aknazarov., a Kazakhstan national based in the UAE, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 404 with a ticket which he purchased online on October 10.

Mr Aknazarov, who is the 5th Kazakhstan national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999, is currently uncontactable, but will no doubt be surprised when he learns of his newfound wealth.

Today's draws were conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Salah Tahlak, Joint COO, Sinead El Sibai, SVP - Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – Human Resources, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP - Loss Prevention and Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was also conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Mr. Mohammed Qassim, a 48-year-old Emirati national based in Dubai, won a Porsche Panamera GTS (Carrara White Metallic) car in the Finest Surprise Series 1819, which he purchased online on October 12.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 14 years, Mr. Qassim is a father of two and works as head of strategy for Emirates NBD.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I really appreciate the win after participating for [such a] long time. I hope this won’t be the last,” he said.

Lastly, Mr. Nolito Castillo, a Filipino national based in Sharjah, won a BMW R 1250 R (Mineral Grey Metallic) motorbike in the Finest Surprise Series 517, which he purchased online on October 5 on his way to Manila in the Philippines for a vacation.

Mr. Castillo was also not available for immediate comment.

