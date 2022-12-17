Dh5 shirts, Dh20 jeans: Winter market in Dubai offers great deals and meals

They open at 4pm until 2am, with footfall peaking after work hours every day

Temperatures across the city have been consistently dipping with winter setting in. Residents are now spending more time outside to make the most of this year's chilly season.

Deira may be a part of 'old Dubai', however, it's charm is still alive with several open markets cropping up in the area. Open markets, are perhaps one of the most popular ways for residents and tourists to spend their time outdoors.

These winter markets open at 4pm until 2am, with footfall intensifying after working hours.

Muraqqabat Road, Rigga, and Al Maktoum street are lined with beautiful stalls, created to draw attention from those passing by.

“I visited Deira a few days ago and saw this piece of land empty. I was amazed to see such a tempting marketplace has been constructed here on Muraqqabat Road,” said Vincent Kunnappallil, a resident of Sharjah.

Enticed by the setup, Kunnappallil walked in to notice the budget-friendly items and delicacies being served. “My wife, Susan, and I came to Deira to get some decorations for the festive season and accessories for her. But we ended up shopping for almost everything from clothes, accessories, kitchenware, mobile accessories, decorative items, and much more,” said Kunnappallil.

These markets offer almost everything at best bargains ranging from shoes, and clothes to kitchenware. With items such as blouses, T-shirts and soft toys priced at Dh5, jeans available for Dh20, residents can bag a great deal.

You can also treat your taste buds with the various cuisines offered. Ranging from Indian, Bangladeshi, Nepali and Pakistani food to Italian, Filipino and Arabic dishes – the delicacies will definitely make your mouth water.

If that left you unimpressed, how about playing billiards and snooker in the open air? That is what most men are here for cheating in their regular gaming parlour.

Ashraf Shaikh and his group of five have made it a routine to have a snooker game after work. “All year round, we get together to have games of snooker and billiards. We have been playing indoors until now. But now, we have shifted our spot,” said Shaikh.

The price per game is Dh15 whereas an hour of playing time is for Dh50. Enthusiasts believe it is cheaper than indoor gaming places. “The price per hour and a game are a bit cheaper than our regular parlor, and what can beat playing in the open air during the winter,” added Shaikh.

